Horoscopes | Feb. 17, 2020

Birthdays: Ed Sheeran, 29; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 39; Billie Joe Armstrong, 48; Denise Richards, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the initiative to get things done. Look for ways to physically overcome whatever you don't like about your life. Whether you choose to change your vocation, appearance or how you live, it's up to you to take charge. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't wait for someone to do things for you. Whatever you achieve or receive should be your responsibility. Believe in what you have to offer, stick to your plans and partner with people who share your vision. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Show your competitive side when it comes to personal and professional opportunities. Leave nothing to chance, and play to win. Know when to say no, and focus on your success instead of helping someone else get ahead. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider a partnership opportunity. Discuss your intentions, share your vision and see who contributes the most. Don't let fear hold you back. Avoid indulgent behavior or overspending. Monitoring how and when to make a move will help you stabilize an unpredictable situation. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements and gains are within reach. Straight talk will help you avoid getting mixed up in someone's business. A trip or creative pursuit will lift your spirits and inspire you to put more effort into achieving your dreams. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pamper yourself. Enjoy what life has to offer. All work and no play will not be an incentive to get ahead. Some balance will be required if you want to establish a lifestyle that leads to happiness and longevity. Emotional deception is apparent. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Too much of anything will lead to uncertainty. Consider what you want, and do your best to make it happen. Your happiness is your responsibility, not someone else's. Aim to feel good about yourself, your life and your future. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share ideas, and expand your interests, friendships and plans for the future. A unique connection will encourage you to try something new. Travel and personal growth are favored. Invest more time and money in honing your skills. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Meddlers will slow you down. Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place and are ready to present. Expect someone who is threatened by you or jealous of you to cause an emotional scene. Keep your distance, and do your own thing. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ask, and you shall receive. You don't have to do everything on your own to prosper. Use what's already in place, then add your fingerprint. A creative idea will lead to greater prosperity. Trust your gut, not your emotions. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for alternatives when faced with a setback. Using your intellect and your imagination will help gain ground. Do what comes naturally, and you will find it easier to get ahead. Embrace the unknown instead of running away. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be open to new ideas, people and unfamiliar places. Consider the risk factor involved in any situation you take on, and make decisions that will not compromise your integrity, beliefs or a relationship that is essential to you. Think before you take action. 2 stars