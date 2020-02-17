OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lake Havasu City to end closures of London Bridge for events

Lake Havasu City officials have announced they will no longer close the London Bridge for special events, blocking access to the island. (Photo by Timjarrett, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2SR303n)

Lake Havasu City officials have announced they will no longer close the London Bridge for special events, blocking access to the island. (Photo by Timjarrett, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2SR303n)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 5:01 a.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, (AP) – Lake Havasu City officials plan to end scheduled closures of London Bridge for special events, saying they don’t want to block vehicle travel between an island and the rest of the western Arizona city along the Colorado River.

City officials cited safety reasons and residents’ concerns over closures that typically have lasted two or three hours, Today’s News-Herald reported.

Events that have required bridge closures include the annual Line Dance on the London Bridge, and Camaros on the Bridge, and infrequently, Corvettes on the Bridge.

The inaugural Line Dance on the London Bridge was held in 2011, when over 1,100 dancers showed up for the event. The final time the fundraiser will be staged atop the bridge over Bridgewater Channel is Feb. 23. The event then will need to find a new venue.

“The bridge is the only point of access on and off the Island. Residents complain because the closures cause too much commotion,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.

Knudson said city officials were grateful “for all the events that have been on the bridge in the past. But the city has decided to go a different direction now.”

Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch purchased the stone bridge in the late 1960s and had it transported by ship and truck from London in pieces.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Second bridge; Lake Havasu City seeks support from Arizona State Parks
Havasu celebrates 50 years of the London Bridge
London Bridge is scrawling down: Scratched graffiti includes political statements about Trump, vulgarities
Lake Havasu City: Tabloid reports of London Bridge's death are premature
Endangered owls move into Havasu business

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News