‘Taco ‘bout a Party! Indoor Family Night Bingo,’ Feb. 21
Taco ‘Bout a Party! – Indoor family night bingo is being held at the Palo Christi School Gymnasium, 500 Maple St. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
All ages are welcome. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., dinner is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and bingo is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Open to the first 100 people. Cost is $6 for those who pre-register and $10 at the door. Includes 2 beef tacos, beans, rice, chips/salsa, dessert, lemonade or water and a bingo card.
Extra tacos and bingo cards can be purchased for $1 each. Registering in advance guarantees a spot.
To register and for more information, call 928-757-7919.
