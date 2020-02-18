Bighorn sheep numbers down in Mohave County

The number of bighorn sheep counted in surveys in 2019 show sheep herds have yet to rebound after recent bouts with pneumonia.

At a recent meeting between the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society and staff from the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the status of desert bighorn sheep herds in Mohave County was discussed.

According to Erin Butler, AZGFD’s Region 3 Terrestrial Wildlife Program manager, it seems that the worst of the pneumonia that had infected the sheep herd in the Black Mountains has hopefully run its course. The illnesses have caused a major decline in the sheep numbers in the Blacks but the outlook is improved.

Information disseminated by Brandon Foley, Region 3 terrestrial wildlife specialist, showed that the numbers of sheep surveyed in Region 3 are still very low, especially in game management unit 15D southwest of Kingman, where only 150 sheep were surveyed in 2019. Compare that to 2015, when 580 sheep were surveyed in the same unit.

Other sheep units in Region 3, including Unit15C North northwest of Kingman, still have very low sheep populations. Only 35 sheep were counted in a 2019 survey, compared to 55 in 2016.

While the overall numbers of desert bighorn sheep are down, Butler said she feels that the sheep will rebound, but it will be a slow process.

