CAN Community Health holds free testing event in Kingman Wednesday, Feb. 19

Randall Tobias, U.S. global AIDS coordinator, is tested for HIV in this file photo. CAN Community Health will hold a free testing event from 1–5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave. (United States State Department photo/public domain)

Randall Tobias, U.S. global AIDS coordinator, is tested for HIV in this file photo. CAN Community Health will hold a free testing event from 1–5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave. (United States State Department photo/public domain)

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – CAN Community Health, which provides medical services to those with HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C and other diseases, will hold a free testing event from 1–5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave.

Dusti Yamaguchi of the Kingman Harm Reduction Program through Sonoran Prevention Works said that both HIV and HVC are preventable and treatable, but remain highly stigmatized.

“In conversations with community members, some people don't understand how HIV or HCV are contracted or important strategies for prevention,” Yamaguchi wrote in a news release. “People frequently have questions about treatment and many are not aware of PrEP.”

CAN provides free HIV screens, tele-med HIV prevention medication (PrEP), and basic health screens such as for blood pressure and heart rate. Rachael Sweet, an SPW harm reduction outreach worker, will also attend the event. She will offer HCV screens and overdose prevention trainings.

Regularly scheduled HIV/HCV screening events are also offered at Community Medical Services in Kingman and Lake Havasu, bi-weekly from 5:45 a.m.-11a.m. on Thursdays. For more information, contact rsweet@spwaz.org.

Information provided by Sonoran Prevention Works

