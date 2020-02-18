OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Circus comes to Kingman starting Thursday

Cirque Legacy puts down stakes at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., Kingman, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. There will be eight performances Thursday through Sunday, with a focus on acrobatics. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Cirque Legacy puts down stakes at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., Kingman, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. There will be eight performances Thursday through Sunday, with a focus on acrobatics. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Cirque Legacy, a circus that features human performers instead of animals, returns to the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman this week.

“There are no animals in the show, but the show is very good. There is constant action; it’s action-packed,” said Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods, who knows a thing or two about circuses. His family worked for one back in Texas when he was a child.

The founder of Cirque Legacy is Daniel Perez, a fifth-generation circus performer who is bringing circus arts into the new era, using only the most-skilled acrobatic performers to create award-winning acts.

“He concentrates on acrobatic performance,” said Hayley Cabral, a world-class hand-balancing contortionist from Los Angeles, on behalf of Cirque Legacy. “You know, what humans can do, not what animals can do. This is a completely new show we put together and are very proud of.”

The show will feature artists direct from Las Vegas and contestants from “America’s Got Talent” and “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento,” along with jugglers, escape artists, illusionists and more.

The opening show is Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. Performance are also slated for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21; and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Tickets cost $15 to $35. Performances last 90 minutes.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cirque-legacy-tickets-93853427127

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

A weekend at an animal-free circus
Circus Caper in Kingman
'Cirque Legacy' is coming to Kingman, Feb. 20-23
Cirque Legacy
Protestors urge audiences to shun the wild animal circus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News