Circus comes to Kingman starting Thursday

KINGMAN – Cirque Legacy, a circus that features human performers instead of animals, returns to the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman this week.

“There are no animals in the show, but the show is very good. There is constant action; it’s action-packed,” said Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods, who knows a thing or two about circuses. His family worked for one back in Texas when he was a child.

The founder of Cirque Legacy is Daniel Perez, a fifth-generation circus performer who is bringing circus arts into the new era, using only the most-skilled acrobatic performers to create award-winning acts.

“He concentrates on acrobatic performance,” said Hayley Cabral, a world-class hand-balancing contortionist from Los Angeles, on behalf of Cirque Legacy. “You know, what humans can do, not what animals can do. This is a completely new show we put together and are very proud of.”

The show will feature artists direct from Las Vegas and contestants from “America’s Got Talent” and “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento,” along with jugglers, escape artists, illusionists and more.

The opening show is Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. Performance are also slated for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21; and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.

Tickets cost $15 to $35. Performances last 90 minutes.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cirque-legacy-tickets-93853427127