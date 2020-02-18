Circus comes to Kingman starting Thursday
KINGMAN – Cirque Legacy, a circus that features human performers instead of animals, returns to the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman this week.
“There are no animals in the show, but the show is very good. There is constant action; it’s action-packed,” said Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods, who knows a thing or two about circuses. His family worked for one back in Texas when he was a child.
The founder of Cirque Legacy is Daniel Perez, a fifth-generation circus performer who is bringing circus arts into the new era, using only the most-skilled acrobatic performers to create award-winning acts.
“He concentrates on acrobatic performance,” said Hayley Cabral, a world-class hand-balancing contortionist from Los Angeles, on behalf of Cirque Legacy. “You know, what humans can do, not what animals can do. This is a completely new show we put together and are very proud of.”
The show will feature artists direct from Las Vegas and contestants from “America’s Got Talent” and “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento,” along with jugglers, escape artists, illusionists and more.
The opening show is Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. Performance are also slated for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21; and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23.
Tickets cost $15 to $35. Performances last 90 minutes.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cirque-legacy-tickets-93853427127
- US 93 closed north of Wickenburg
- Valentine’s Déjà vu: Frank and Viola Jones of Kingman divorced, then married again
- Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry
- Could some Kingman streets revert to gravel?
- Obituary
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- Obituary
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Kingman City Council to hear update on interchange
- Kingman truck-building collision blamed on suspected medical episode
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: