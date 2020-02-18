OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 18
Kingman Community View | Mohave County vets deserve a home of their own

DORN FARRELL
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 4:55 p.m.

The Miner recently posted an article in support of the proposed Veterans Home in Mohave County. I fully support this most desperately needed resource for Mohave County.

I have received some inquiries as to the benefits of this project and I would like to address the issues.

First, thanks to Arizona State Sen. Sonny Borelli (R-Lake Havasu City) for introducing the legislation and the support of Arizona State Reps. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) can help bring this facility to Mohave County.

A generous citizen has donated 30 acres for this project. The costs will be distributed at $19 million to Arizona and $38 million to the U.S. government.

The benefit to our military veterans is immeasurable.

Many of our vets are over 60 and the WWII and Korean war vets are starting to reach advanced ages. Many are at home either alone with an occasional visit from a social worker, or a wife or family member giving caretaker service.

I have visited Veterans Homes and am impressed with the total operation and the care given to our veterans.

Please consider that the ailments these veterans suffer are physical and mental. They will get the care needed, good food, the right prescriptions in a beautiful home staffed by professionals and among fellow veterans,

The benefits to the community are many. Availability of services and resources should increase. As these 80 beds are filled more housing vacancies will occur.

And finally, it’s the right thing to do for our military veterans that have given so much to keep us in freedom and liberty.

Your individual support for this Veterans Home is important. Please consider contacting your representatives to express the need for this facility in Mohave County. Thank you.

(Dorn Farrell is president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.)

