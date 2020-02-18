OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Don Martin’s Great Outdoors: General rifle javelina hunts open in Mohave County

Kingman resident Gary Martin took this javelina with a muzzleloader on a recent hunt in Unit 18B. The rifle hunting season for javelina begins Friday, Feb. 21. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman resident Gary Martin took this javelina with a muzzleloader on a recent hunt in Unit 18B. The rifle hunting season for javelina begins Friday, Feb. 21. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 3:44 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:10 PM

On Friday, Feb. 21 there will be thousands of sportsmen in the field for opening day of the 2020 general spring javelina hunt.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department issued 11,866 javelina tags in game management units across the state. Javelina are the second-most pursued big game animal in the state, trailing only deer.

Sportsmen who have this tag will hopefully find weather conditions suitable for hunting these collared peccaries, which are not pigs and definitely not rodents.

If the weather holds, and there isn’t the predicted rain showers for northwest Arizona, hunters who know where the javelina live will have a good chance of finding them.

In Arizona, javelina live and die in a mile to a mile and a half area. If a hunter can figure out the home range of a herd, then they have a better chance of locating the pigs than they will by just driving around.

Despite what you may think, javelina definitely know the sound of a side-by-side or quad. A few years ago, after I had taken my javelina, I was watching a herd of javelina on a hillside near our camp in Unit 18B.

The pigs were feeding peacefully and were not alarmed. I heard the sound of a side-by-side on the main road about a half mile away from where they were. The pigs became alert and they started running for the safety of some thick brush that was several hundred yards above them.

The hunters pulled up to the end of the road, turned off the engine and started glassing the hillside.

After 15 minutes they left. And 30 minutes after that I saw the pigs moving out of the brush and back down the hill where they started feeding again.

Glass, glass, glass

The most common and best way to hunt javelina is to glass them up. Binoculars and spotting scopes are the best tools you can have when hunting javelina.

Find a spot where you can comfortably sit and look at hillsides. If you are in a flat area, get on the closest elevated area and look where there is a lot of brush.

Don’t be in a hurry. It may take a while to look over the area and, in our group, we cross glass, which means we overlap the same areas.

Calling works

After you have glassed an area but have not seen anything, the next thing you might want to do is use some kind of a loud varmint call. I typically use one of three calls. I use the Circe jackrabbit call, the J-13 javelina call or the Tally Ho call. Over the years I have called in or located a lot of javelina by using these calls.

I start the calling sequence by making three loud, sharp calls. Then if nothing moves, I start calling almost continuously for the next five minutes. If there are pigs around, they’ll be doing one of two things. They’ll either be charging at you or running away. Either way, at least you’ve found them.

If you find a herd feeding and are going to make a stalk, check the wind. Javelina have poor eyesight, but their hearing is good and their ability to smell danger is uncanny. Keep the wind in your face and walk ever so slowly. You should be able to get within range.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Am I crying ‘wolf’ about the pig numbers in Unit 18B?
General javelina hunts set to start Friday, what local hunters should expect
Juniors javelina hunts generate great memories
Sharing the hunting experience with a new hunter
15-year-old bags her second javelina

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News