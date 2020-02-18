Don Martin’s Great Outdoors: General rifle javelina hunts open in Mohave County

On Friday, Feb. 21 there will be thousands of sportsmen in the field for opening day of the 2020 general spring javelina hunt.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department issued 11,866 javelina tags in game management units across the state. Javelina are the second-most pursued big game animal in the state, trailing only deer.

Sportsmen who have this tag will hopefully find weather conditions suitable for hunting these collared peccaries, which are not pigs and definitely not rodents.

If the weather holds, and there isn’t the predicted rain showers for northwest Arizona, hunters who know where the javelina live will have a good chance of finding them.

In Arizona, javelina live and die in a mile to a mile and a half area. If a hunter can figure out the home range of a herd, then they have a better chance of locating the pigs than they will by just driving around.

Despite what you may think, javelina definitely know the sound of a side-by-side or quad. A few years ago, after I had taken my javelina, I was watching a herd of javelina on a hillside near our camp in Unit 18B.

The pigs were feeding peacefully and were not alarmed. I heard the sound of a side-by-side on the main road about a half mile away from where they were. The pigs became alert and they started running for the safety of some thick brush that was several hundred yards above them.

The hunters pulled up to the end of the road, turned off the engine and started glassing the hillside.

After 15 minutes they left. And 30 minutes after that I saw the pigs moving out of the brush and back down the hill where they started feeding again.

Glass, glass, glass

The most common and best way to hunt javelina is to glass them up. Binoculars and spotting scopes are the best tools you can have when hunting javelina.

Find a spot where you can comfortably sit and look at hillsides. If you are in a flat area, get on the closest elevated area and look where there is a lot of brush.

Don’t be in a hurry. It may take a while to look over the area and, in our group, we cross glass, which means we overlap the same areas.

Calling works

After you have glassed an area but have not seen anything, the next thing you might want to do is use some kind of a loud varmint call. I typically use one of three calls. I use the Circe jackrabbit call, the J-13 javelina call or the Tally Ho call. Over the years I have called in or located a lot of javelina by using these calls.

I start the calling sequence by making three loud, sharp calls. Then if nothing moves, I start calling almost continuously for the next five minutes. If there are pigs around, they’ll be doing one of two things. They’ll either be charging at you or running away. Either way, at least you’ve found them.

If you find a herd feeding and are going to make a stalk, check the wind. Javelina have poor eyesight, but their hearing is good and their ability to smell danger is uncanny. Keep the wind in your face and walk ever so slowly. You should be able to get within range.