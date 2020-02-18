Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66

But why Route 66? Doesn’t Europe have enough beautiful, historic roads to photograph?

German photographer Ellen Klinkel, 37, spent nine formative years in the U.S. Her family lived in the Baltimore area, but it was the American Southwest she fell for when she was seven, and never forgot. A book of 174 black and white photos she took tracing U.S Route 66 through the region is titled A Matter of Time; Through The Lens Of Change. It was just published by University of Oklahoma Press.

“I have great childhood road trip memories, especially heading out West with our van, visiting the national parks in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico,” she recalled.

Many years later, in October 2013, Ellen and her German husband, Udo, ventured to the U.S. for four weeks visiting national parks. But then the parks closed due to the government shutdown, giving the couple time to drive the western half of Route 66 – from its midpoint in Adrian, Texas all the way to Santa Monica, California.

“We got really hooked and still are,” Ellen said. “I love the desert, its climate and atmosphere. I feel at home”

It was Route 66 and that trip that got her into photography. She was mesmerized by the diverse landscapes the road crosses from Chicago to Los Angeles, the roadside remnants of days gone by and their history, and of course the people you meet and their stories.

“I remember very well how Udo and I were walking along Route 66 in Kingman for the first time back on that trip in 2013,” she said. “There was so much to see and photograph: classic motels, neons (signs), abandoned buildings, murals … and of course the scenery is fantastic.”

The book idea was born after that first trip. The Klinkels returned the following year for another Route 66 trip, and another one the year after. That’s when, in May 2015, they met Nick Gerlich, a marketing professor from West Texas A&M University and a big Route 66 fan, who would later write the captions for Ellen’s photos.

“We spent the last night of that trip in Kingman, began forming the concept of the book, and made plans for more trips,” Ellen said. “We had breakfast at Ma & Pa’s Hot Rod Cafe, just off of 66.”

As of September 2015, the Klinkels and Gerlich started traveling together along Route 66 to see and photograph locations off the beaten path. In 2016 Gerlich came to Germany for the inaugural European Route 66 Festival in Ofterdingen.

“That was where I had my first Route 66 photography exhibition, and also where we had the idea to name the book A Matter of Time,” Ellen said. “Jim Hinckley from Kingman also attended the festival. We’ve met him in Kingman, too.”

Currently, the trio is working on a German Route 66 photography book with a German publisher. The German book will contain colored images.

“We wish to show readers at home the beauty and diversity of Route 66,” Ellen explained.

But there is another book in the works, one that will feature Kingman itself, as well as portraits and quotes of people they encountered along Route 66. The new book is scheduled to come out this fall in time for the Frankfurt Book Fair.

“We are planning an exhibition with photos from the book, accompanying its release,” Ellen said. “ Udo and I were honored to have the chance to interview Angel Delgadillo in Seligman for the book last October. He told us that Route 66 from Seligman to Kingman is a favorite stretch of the road for many travelers.”

There are a lot of beautiful roads in Europe, Ellen admits. But they just don’t ignite that spark for her as Route 66 does.

“I photographed a lot of abandoned places, dramatic skies and open roads, but also familiar icons of the road,” she said. “Arizona skies. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

https://www.facebook.com/aMatterOfTimePhotography/

https://www.klinkel-photography.com/