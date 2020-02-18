OFFERS
Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 22

Annie’s Art Attic will host a fundraiser for Help Animals Lives Today on Saturday, Feb. 22. Pictured is Lotti Benker, founder of Help Animals Lives Today. (Miner file photo)

Annie's Art Attic will host a fundraiser for Help Animals Lives Today on Saturday, Feb. 22. Pictured is Lotti Benker, founder of Help Animals Lives Today. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 4:43 p.m.

The "Help Animals Lives Today" fundraiser will be held at Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

This event features drawing prizes, adoptable animals, vendor booths, dog kissing booth, free dog biscuits and more.

Those who have adopted a HALT animal in the past are encouraged to attend the event, share their stories and have pictures taken of their animals.

Funds raised will go to Help Animals Lives Today to assist with its efforts. For more information, visit haltaz.net.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser set for Feb. 15 in Kingman.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

