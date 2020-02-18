Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 22
The "Help Animals Lives Today" fundraiser will be held at Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
This event features drawing prizes, adoptable animals, vendor booths, dog kissing booth, free dog biscuits and more.
Those who have adopted a HALT animal in the past are encouraged to attend the event, share their stories and have pictures taken of their animals.
Funds raised will go to Help Animals Lives Today to assist with its efforts. For more information, visit haltaz.net.
