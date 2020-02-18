Kingman Community View | Celebrate the year of plant health

Recently, the USDA Office of Communications announced that that the United Nations has declared 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health. They are calling on people, organizations, scientists and governments to work together to protect plants against the introduction and spread of invasive pests. The USDA states everyone can help avoid the devastating impact of pests and diseases on agriculture, livelihoods and food security by taking a few important actions including:

– look for and report unusual signs of pests or disease in trees and plants to your state department of agriculture or local extension office.

– don’t move firewood – instead buy heat-treated firewood or responsibly gathered wood near the place where it will be burned to ensure tree-killing beetles hiding inside can’t spread to new areas.

– always declare food, plants or other agricultural items to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection when returning from international travel so they can make sure these items are free of pests.

– contact your local state ag office before you buy seeds or plants online from other countries to find out if they need to be inspected and certified as pest-free or meet other conditions to legally bring them into the United States.

If you are growing your own food garden for your family you may want to lease a space at the Kingman Dig it Community Gardens.

These spaces include water hookups. and tools for you to use, and provide opportunities for learning about pests and plant health along with meeting and getting to know others who are providing fresh produce for their families. And, the cost is minimal. If you have want to visit the gardens or get more information, contact Mike Roundy 928-715-1165 or visit digitkingmancommunitygardens.org/ or m.facebook.com/digitkingman.

Susan West

Kingman