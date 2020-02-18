Kingman March blood-drives

KINGMAN - Blood drives have been slated for five locations in the Kingman area in March.

Blood will be collected:

-Monday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Valley VFW Post 2555, 6068 Supai Dr.

-Tuesday, March 10 from 1-6 p.m. at Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave.

-Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kingman Rregional Medical Center - Hualapai Campus, 3801 Santa Rose Dr., sponsored by KRMC Volunteer Services.

-Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mohave County Government

Administration Building, Saguaro Room, 700 W. Beale St.

-Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors,

1923 Kino Ave.

Persons age 16 and older can donate, but parental permission is required for donors under age 18.

To make an appointment visit www.bloodhero.com or call 877-258-4825.