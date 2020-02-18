OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman woman on national advisory committee says birth control for burros works

A herd of wild burros near Oatman. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2IuXRdg)

A herd of wild burros near Oatman. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2IuXRdg)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5:21 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:09 PM

KINGMAN – Susan McAlpine of Kingman, a member of the Wild Horse and Burro National Advisory Board in Washington D.C., is praising a pilot program that delivers birth control vaccines to wild burros and horses that threaten to over-run their range.

McAlpine said she spent a day in the field with Stephanie L. Boyles Griffin and Grace Kahler, a senior scientist and wildlife field manager respectively with the Humane Society of the United States.

“I spent the day learning more about this joint pilot project between BLM (the federal Bureau of Land Management) and HSUS, observing burros in the field and watching Grace’s efforts to inoculate Jennies (female burros) in the field with the PZP birth control vaccine,” McAlpine said.

As a result of that experience, McAlpine has contacted public officials including state senators, Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop.

She requested they support BLM in this pilot program and any others like it, to expand this project in Mohave County, and to encourage BLM to spend the additional funds they received in 2020 on continued control of the birth rates of wild horses and burros.

“This is only a small study, but seems successful,” McAlpine wrote in an email to the Miner.

“Time will really tell. What I can assure you is that Grace is doing a very difficult, lonely, dangerous job and is a great benefit to our county. As I’ve said previously I have no power over BLM and the decisions they make, but will do all I can to educate myself about the problem locally, statewide and nationally,” she continued.

McAlpine said the recommendations she supports on the full BLM Advisory Board will be made with the best interests of all stakeholders in mind, and in consideration of the health of the environment and the animals that live on it as well as the impacts on shared-use resources and local residents.”

McAlpine said she has been involved in raising, training and advocating for horses, both personally and professionally, for the majority of her adult life.

The Wild Horse and Burro National Advisory Board provides recommendations to the BLM and U.S. Forest Service as the agencies carry out their responsibilities under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
Kingman woman appointed to Wild Horses and Burro National Advisory Board
Reducing burro population goal of BLM pilot vaccination program
Will an immunocontraceptive work to control the burro population?
BLM seeks burro input

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News