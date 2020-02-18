Kingman woman on national advisory committee says birth control for burros works

KINGMAN – Susan McAlpine of Kingman, a member of the Wild Horse and Burro National Advisory Board in Washington D.C., is praising a pilot program that delivers birth control vaccines to wild burros and horses that threaten to over-run their range.

McAlpine said she spent a day in the field with Stephanie L. Boyles Griffin and Grace Kahler, a senior scientist and wildlife field manager respectively with the Humane Society of the United States.

“I spent the day learning more about this joint pilot project between BLM (the federal Bureau of Land Management) and HSUS, observing burros in the field and watching Grace’s efforts to inoculate Jennies (female burros) in the field with the PZP birth control vaccine,” McAlpine said.

As a result of that experience, McAlpine has contacted public officials including state senators, Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop.

She requested they support BLM in this pilot program and any others like it, to expand this project in Mohave County, and to encourage BLM to spend the additional funds they received in 2020 on continued control of the birth rates of wild horses and burros.

“This is only a small study, but seems successful,” McAlpine wrote in an email to the Miner.

“Time will really tell. What I can assure you is that Grace is doing a very difficult, lonely, dangerous job and is a great benefit to our county. As I’ve said previously I have no power over BLM and the decisions they make, but will do all I can to educate myself about the problem locally, statewide and nationally,” she continued.

McAlpine said the recommendations she supports on the full BLM Advisory Board will be made with the best interests of all stakeholders in mind, and in consideration of the health of the environment and the animals that live on it as well as the impacts on shared-use resources and local residents.”

McAlpine said she has been involved in raising, training and advocating for horses, both personally and professionally, for the majority of her adult life.

The Wild Horse and Burro National Advisory Board provides recommendations to the BLM and U.S. Forest Service as the agencies carry out their responsibilities under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.