OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Learn more about the 'Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of WW II,' Feb. 22

Elizabeth Gardner of Rockford, Illinois is shown at Harlingen Army Airfield in Texas in 1943. She was one of more than 1,000 Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II, which will be the topic of a Sounds of Kingman history presentation on Saturday, Feb. 22. (National Archives and Records Administration photo/public domain, file)

Elizabeth Gardner of Rockford, Illinois is shown at Harlingen Army Airfield in Texas in 1943. She was one of more than 1,000 Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II, which will be the topic of a Sounds of Kingman history presentation on Saturday, Feb. 22. (National Archives and Records Administration photo/public domain, file)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5:17 p.m.

“The Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of WW II” will be the topic of the next edition of the Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts Auditorium, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Presenter Natalie J. Stewart-Smith will discuss the more than 1,000 women who tested repaired aircraft, towed targets for gunnery practice, and flew new planes from factories to embarkation points, freeing male pilots for combat roles in the war. This presentation shares their stories as fliers, patriots, and women who had to fight for the right to be called veterans.

Admission is free. Open to the public. For more information, visit mohavemuseum.org/local-museum-events.html.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Mohave Museum of History and Arts

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sounds of Kingman to tell story of World War II female pilots Feb. 22
Sounds of Kingman to tell story of World War II female pilots
Sounds of Kingman presents program on Navajo code talkers
A look back | Women in the Air: A Corps of WASPs
Sounds of Kingman presents Arizona and the moon landings

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News