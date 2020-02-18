Learn more about the 'Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of WW II,' Feb. 22
“The Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of WW II” will be the topic of the next edition of the Sounds of Kingman Presents: Our Time, Our History Series at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts Auditorium, 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Presenter Natalie J. Stewart-Smith will discuss the more than 1,000 women who tested repaired aircraft, towed targets for gunnery practice, and flew new planes from factories to embarkation points, freeing male pilots for combat roles in the war. This presentation shares their stories as fliers, patriots, and women who had to fight for the right to be called veterans.
Admission is free. Open to the public. For more information, visit mohavemuseum.org/local-museum-events.html.
