OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Arthur Robert Russell

Arthur Robert Russell

Arthur Robert Russell

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 6:05 p.m.

Arthur Robert Russell was born Jan. 24, 1960 in Baldwin Park, California and passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lee Russell; and his mother, Ardda L. Kinsey. He is survived by his wife of many years, Judy A. Russell, along with his step parents, Donald R. Kinsey and Donna Kinsey; siblings, Darlene Kinsey, Denise Coutts, Jay Russell and Donald Kinsey; and nephews, Derek R. Algea, Daryl Algea and Don A. Kinsey, who lovingly named him “Uncle Buck.” He also had great-nephews and nieces, John Patrick, Derek Jr., James, Brooklyn and Emily; along with five stepchildren, Scott, Michael, Donnie, Julie and Luke. He also is survived by 19 grandchildren and great- grandchildren, two of whom he was especially close to, Ashton and Jeremy.

Arthur enjoyed playing with the children in his family and making them laugh. He spent many years as a corrections officer and then as a school bus driver for Kingman School District. Arthur loved to have fun and had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He was a generous person who helped his family any way he could even if it meant working a lot of extra hours no matter how tired he was. He will be greatly missed by those who know and loved him. Rest in peace my love, Judy.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Arthur Robert Russell
Donald Max Baldwin
Obituary: Ardda Lynwood Nieb Kinsey
Arthur Huonder
Obituary: Robert Patterson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News