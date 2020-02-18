Obituary | Eric Daniel Benco
Eric Daniel Benco passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Eric was born Nov. 2, 1983 in Illinois to Tani Sobotka. Eric loved music and was happiest with a guitar in his hands. He was a kind and thoughtful man that loved his family.
Eric is preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Rutter; and Uncle, Windel Adkins Jr. He is survived by his mother, Tani; father, Mike Sobotka; brothers, Adam Benco and Mike Sobotka; sister, Janice Sobotka; aunt and uncle, Bob and Judi Grinnell; cousins, Amy Basaraba and James Benco; wife, Whitney Benco; three daughters, Cora, Elise, and Madisyn; stepsons, Ramsey and Jacob; as well as a baby boy, Daniel Benco, who will be born in July 2020.
Eric will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Information about the service will be announced at a later date.
“The song has ended but the melody plays on.” - Unknown
