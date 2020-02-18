OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Eric Daniel Benco

Eric Daniel Benco

Eric Daniel Benco

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 6:02 p.m.

Eric Daniel Benco passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Eric was born Nov. 2, 1983 in Illinois to Tani Sobotka. Eric loved music and was happiest with a guitar in his hands. He was a kind and thoughtful man that loved his family.

Eric is preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Rutter; and Uncle, Windel Adkins Jr. He is survived by his mother, Tani; father, Mike Sobotka; brothers, Adam Benco and Mike Sobotka; sister, Janice Sobotka; aunt and uncle, Bob and Judi Grinnell; cousins, Amy Basaraba and James Benco; wife, Whitney Benco; three daughters, Cora, Elise, and Madisyn; stepsons, Ramsey and Jacob; as well as a baby boy, Daniel Benco, who will be born in July 2020.

Eric will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Information about the service will be announced at a later date.

“The song has ended but the melody plays on.” - Unknown

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Betty Johnson Rutter
Obituary: Jacob Bennett
Obituary: Robert Patterson
Obituary: Amos Hodges II
Obituary: Donald Jay Fawcett

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News