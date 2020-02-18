Prep Wrestling: Jimmy Wayman reaches his goal - wins state title

KINGMAN – Every athlete strives for one goal during their career – a state championship.

Not all accomplish that objective, but Jimmy Wayman can now say he belongs in the elite group after the Lee Williams High School senior took first place Saturday in the 145-pound bracket of the Division III State Championship in Prescott Valley.

“It feels amazing because it’s 10 years in the making,” Wayman said. “All the hard work has finally paid off. It was one of my closest matches all year, for sure. It was definitely suspenseful toward the end, but I pulled it off.”

Wayman’s championship comes a year after he finished third at state and the title match was a nail-bitter. Neither he nor his opponent, Combs High School’s Seth Fernandez, scored points in the first period.

That changed in the second.

Wayman chose the bottom position and escaped to earn a point. There was no guarantee the 1-0 lead would hold up, but it did and it earned him a state title.

“I definitely went out with a bang,” Wayman said. “This was the biggest tournament of the year and in my opinion, I dominated for the most part. Other than that last match, it was a little close.”

That still didn’t take away from the accomplishment as Wayman gave Lee Williams wrestling its second state champion in four years after Nic Verville won during the 2017 season.

“It’s definitely a huge milestone for Lee Williams wrestling,” Wayman said. “It feels good to be a part of it.”

And Wayman showed his defensive skills by not allowing any of his four opponents to score offensive points during the championship run.

That fact and the overall experience was something Vols head coach Dan Ondrejka couldn’t really put into words.

“It was amazing,” he said. “The feeling you get when you see one of your kids reach the goals that they’ve been working so hard for is indescribable.”

And it’s only fitting as Ondrejka has played a big role in Wayman’s 10-year quest for a championship with the help of assistant Ray Sanchez.

“They’ve been with me the whole journey and I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without their help and dedication,” Wayman said of the duo.

There was also another familiar face helping Wayman and the Vols leading up to the state tournament.

“(Verville) has always been there for the program and we’ve always been really thankful,” Ondrejka said. “He’s doing his own thing in Montana, but for him to come back and train an entire week in the practice room with Jimmy, Payton (Wayman) and our younger guys was a huge help to us. I’m very thankful he was able to do that. Having another state champion presence in the room really helped.”

And that presence likely helped Payton Wayman. While the sophomore didn’t get to hoist a championship with his brother, he did walk away with second-place in the 152-pound bracket.

The runner-up finish still hurt a little bit, as Payton lost 8-4 in overtime and was a takedown away from a title.

“He was disappointed,” Ondrejka said. “But you could tell it was almost a blessing in disguise because you could see the drive in his eyes. Where he was like, ‘This is something I want and I know I can do it.’ It’s going to help push him for next year.”

Payton also knows he’ll take on a much bigger role with the departure of a number of seniors, including his brother.

“I know how to be a leader now,” Payton said. “Hopefully other kids will follow my example, so we can have a bunch of other placers at state.”

In other state action, John Chandler won his opening match with a pin in the 132-pound bracket, but then lost his next two.

At 170 pounds, Christian Marzo lost his opening match, but then tallied a pin in the consolation bracket before losing to end his state run.

Zach Allen dropped both of his matches at 220 pounds, while Stephanie Broadbent lost her only match at 160 pounds.

“Three of our state qualifiers are coming back next year,” Ondrejka said. “And them watching Jimmy win it and watching the look in their face when they lost, you could tell they wanted more. They want to succeed. All they have to do is push themselves, listen to their coaches and apply themselves in the weight room.”