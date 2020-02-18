Rants and Raves | Feb. 19, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry – Johnson, instead of working to destroy our county with the toxic mining industry, why not put your energy into saving our life-sustaining water resources and sustainable energy?

Fix The Streets – Drive north on Stockton Hill Road past Northern Avenue to the city limits. Fix the streets! Hundreds of vehicles including semis travel this road each day. Fix the streets!

Trump to stump for Arizona Sen. Martha Mcsally – He will throw you under the bus, Martha, if you ever waver in your loyalty to him. He doesn’t care if you’re honest and intelligent; he just wants you to be loyal. Period.

Road repairs – Instead of money from the general fund to K.A.R.T., a 911 communication center console and big salary increases for council members, divert funds to fixing streets instead.

City Council raises – Why do the council members think a big raise is OK. And the Mayor gets one, too. How does this fit with cost-of-living increases?

Precott Republican wants Dreamers to pay in-state tuition – And if an American from out of state wants to attend an Arizona school they pay how much? I don’t care if they came from Mars, we do not need their bills. There’s no guarantees they will even sTAY in Arizona. Enough.

Arizona Lawmakers want per diem increases – Let’s see, I get 1.6% increase SSI of which part A takes a chunk out. Public Servants want $56 a day food allowances and $133 a day for motels Ever heard of Motel 6. Are these people worth it?

Arizona House panel votes to cut state taxes – Gov. Ducey wants to eliminate state taxes for the retired military? Instead, how about returning our highway user taxes and lottery sales portion to fund our highways and roads?