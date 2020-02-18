South Fourth Street closure starts Monday, Feb. 17 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The construction crew for the Andy Devine Avenue ADA improvements project were scheduled to start work at the intersection of South 4th Street and Andy Devine on Monday, Feb. 17.



A full street closure of South Fourth Street will be required for construction operations between Topeka Street and Andy Devine Avenue. South Fourth Street is anticipated to be closed for approximately two weeks. A detour route around the construction zone will be provided for both motorists and pedestrians.

Drivers should expect lane closures and slower speeds within the construction zone. The city urges the public to use caution when driving or walking within the construction area.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman