South Fourth Street closure starts Monday, Feb. 17 in Kingman
KINGMAN – The construction crew for the Andy Devine Avenue ADA improvements project were scheduled to start work at the intersection of South 4th Street and Andy Devine on Monday, Feb. 17.
A full street closure of South Fourth Street will be required for construction operations between Topeka Street and Andy Devine Avenue. South Fourth Street is anticipated to be closed for approximately two weeks. A detour route around the construction zone will be provided for both motorists and pedestrians.
Drivers should expect lane closures and slower speeds within the construction zone. The city urges the public to use caution when driving or walking within the construction area.
Up-to-date street closures can be viewed at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Valentine’s Déjà vu: Frank and Viola Jones of Kingman divorced, then married again
- US 93 closed north of Wickenburg
- Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- Mohave 911
- Could some Kingman streets revert to gravel?
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: