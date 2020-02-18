Yucca Elementary Spelling Bee winners named
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 5:24 p.m.
Updated as of Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:08 PM
The winners of the Yucca Elementary School District No. 13 Spelling Bee held on Jan. 19, 2020, are, from left, first place, seventh-grader Conner Lambdin; second place, seventh-grader Cherish Macomb; and third place, fifth-grader Nikolai Jensen.
