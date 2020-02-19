OFFERS
Feb. 19
Annual NRA fundraiser slated for Saturday, Feb. 22

A guitar signed by rocker Ted Nugent, shown above performing a USO concert, will be one of the prizes at the Friends of NRA Kingman Fundraiser on behalf of the NRA Foundation at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds (Photo by Lenny Francioni/public domain)

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – A Henry Side Action and a “We the People” guitar signed by rocker and Motor City Madman Ted Nugent are just some of the prizes available for attendees of this year’s Friends of NRA Kingman Fundraiser on behalf of the NRA Foundation.

This year’s fundraiser is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Friends of NRA invites the community to join other champions of the Second Amendment for dinner, drawings, auctions and chances to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, décor and collectibles.

Auction and drawing prizes highlighted by Friends in a news release included the Henry Side Action .45-70, the 2020 Gun of the Year, complete with a 2020 Friends of NRA Gun of the Year engraving. Also on the table for those at the club level is a Ruger Redhawk Double Action .44 Magnum Revolver with an NRA seal.

Additional NRA exclusives include a Kimber NRA Protector .45 ACP; Weatherby Vanguard Wilderness .6.5-300 with NRA seal; Fostech Eagle Lite Rifle .223/5.56; Keystone NRA .22 Cricket Overwatch Precision Rifle; Sig Sauer P320 M17 9mm and more. That “more” includes the guitar signed by Ted Nugent.

To view all items, go to www.friendsofnra.org.merchandise.

Those wishing to attend the fundraiser have numerous options for doing so. The 1911 Table Package, costing $1,911, comes with a table for eight, $1,000 raffle pack and a 1911 handgun.

Single-dinner tickets can be purchased for $45, and couples-dinner tickets for $90. A full table for eight with as many dinners costs $360. There are also a number of additional 2020 sponsorships available, which can be found by going to www.friendsofnra.org.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.friendsofnra.org. For more information, contact Stacy Hadley at 928-279-8156 or stacyhadley32@gmail.com.

Information provided by Friends of NRA

