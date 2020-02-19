OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Attend the 'Bluesin' Off Beale' fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 22

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are excited to announce their 27th annual fundraiser, "Bluesin' Off Beale" at the Old Elks at 4th and Oak, 301 N. 4th St. from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Courtesy, file)

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are excited to announce their 27th annual fundraiser, "Bluesin' Off Beale" at the Old Elks at 4th and Oak, 301 N. 4th St. from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 4:05 p.m.

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are excited to announce their 27th annual fundraiser, "Bluesin' Off Beale" at the Old Elks at 4th and Oak, 301 N. 4th St. from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

This years event is a Mardi Gras themed party featuring New Orleans style food, music, wine, beer and spirits. It is also a great opportunity to connect with other members of the Kingman Chamber of Commerce as this event attracts over 250 guests.

Tickets for this event are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-Chamber members.

For more information contact the Chamber at (928) 753-6253.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman Chamber to host new event: ‘Bluesin’ Off Beale’

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

301 N 4th St, Kingman, AZ 86401

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Chamber to host new event: ‘Bluesin’ Off Beale’
Wine event will celebrate Kingman-area businesses
Reunion Saturday
Hollywood and Wine makes for a good time
News Briefs: Thursday, February 18, 2010

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News