Attend the 'Bluesin' Off Beale' fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 22
The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are excited to announce their 27th annual fundraiser, "Bluesin' Off Beale" at the Old Elks at 4th and Oak, 301 N. 4th St. from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
This years event is a Mardi Gras themed party featuring New Orleans style food, music, wine, beer and spirits. It is also a great opportunity to connect with other members of the Kingman Chamber of Commerce as this event attracts over 250 guests.
Tickets for this event are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-Chamber members.
For more information contact the Chamber at (928) 753-6253.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman Chamber to host new event: ‘Bluesin’ Off Beale’
