Attend a Master Gardeners Workshop: Seed Starting, Saturday, Feb. 22
A "Seed Starting Workshop" is being presented by Kingman Area Master Gardeners at the Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Master Gardeners will show you how to start seedlings and you will be able to take your new seed starts home. All supplies are provided. You are welcome to bring your own seeds.
This is a free event, open to the public and children are welcome to attend with an adult. Registration is not required, but note that seating is limited as it is first come first-seated.
For more information, call 928-753-3788 or e-mail anickel1@email.arizona.edu.
