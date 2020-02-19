OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Man hopes to move affair with his co-worker forward

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 5 a.m.

DEAR ABBY: I have been communicating with this woman that I work with. She is currently seeing a guy she’s been with for about four years. We communicate by texting. Her man works for the same company but in a different building than we do. It’s clear to me that he isn’t good enough for her and doesn’t know how to elevate himself to her level.

She contacts me when she wants and flirts, but it’s always at her convenience and not mine. We have “known” each other for about a year and a half now, and she claims she cares for me. My question to you is, how should I move this situation forward? - THREE’S A CROWD IN NEW YORK

DEAR CROWD: Try to control your libido and allow me to offer a flash of insight. This woman likes things just the way they are. You may not think her boyfriend is good enough for her and can’t “elevate himself to her level,” but the woman you have placed on this pedestal is someone who enjoys sneaking behind the back of someone she’s been involved with for four years and discusses an exit strategy with a co-worker. Open your eyes. She’s not seriously interested in you. She’s enjoying a flirtation on her own terms, period. What makes you think you are the only one she does this with?

DEAR ABBY: I have been overweight for half of my life. I’m planning to have gastric sleeve surgery within the next two months.

I have not mentioned this to my adult children or my parents. My parents are elderly and probably would hate it and worry, so I don’t want them to know. As for my children, they probably won’t like it either. The surgery will mean I’ll lose 60 to 70 pounds. Should I say something or wait until it becomes obvious? I’m a private person, and I absolutely don’t want any negative or snarky remarks from neighbors or my church family.

Am I being ridiculous, selfish or silly? If I don’t tell, how will I explain how I lost the weight without spilling my secret? I may tell everyone later on, but not right now. - GOT A SECRET IN THE SOUTH

DEAR GOT A SECRET: Wanting to be your best and healthiest self isn’t ridiculous, selfish or silly. If you need surgical intervention to conquer your weight issues and your doctors agree, there is no reason to be defensive about it.

When you are asked about it, all you need to say is that now that your weight problem is in the past, you prefer not discussing it, so please don’t bring it up again. You may encounter fewer raised eyebrows if, once your doctors allow it, you start doing some walking so you can be seen by others adopting a healthier lifestyle. If you do, people may assume it’s the reason.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Longtime addiction remains a secret in woman’s past
Dear Abby | Man’s private mailbox leads wife to question finances
Dear Abby | Woman irked when co-worker mimics her distinctive style
Dear Abby | Girl’s maternal grandparents were never told of her birth
Dear Abby: Ex-wife’s anger at her friend’s betrayal spills over to daughter

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News