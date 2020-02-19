OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 19
Horoscopes | Feb. 19, 2020

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Benicio Del Toro, 53; Seal, 57; Jeff Daniels, 65; Smokey Robinson, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): How you handle your responsibilities will make a difference in how others perceive you. Protect your health, wealth and emotional well-being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose to be creative, forward-thinking and willing to take on a challenge. Trust in your ability to get things done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Evaluate your life, how you look, what you do and where you see yourself heading. Don’t trust someone trying to manipulate you to do things his or her way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at what’s available, consider what you want and strive to achieve the happiness you deserve. Air your thoughts, share with people who can help you reach your goal and be willing to try something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you aren’t getting the results you want, consider why and figure out how to rectify the problem without going overboard. A subtle change should do the trick.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Networking will lead to a meaningful connection that can change the way you earn your living. A personal or business relationship will enhance your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rejuvenate and give yourself a moment to figure out what you want to do next. Do what will make you happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you love what you do, you will do well. Sign up for courses, touch base with people who have more experience and make things happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remember what’s happened in the past, and proceed with caution. Focus on good health, moderation and protecting your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a change, but you’ll have to do the work yourself. Common sense, coupled with a vivid imagination, will spark robust and prosperous ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Know when to say no, and what to offer to encourage others to do for themselves. Your priority should be freeing up your time for the people and pastimes that mean the most to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your gut feeling, and you will not be disappointed. Past partners will have something to offer that’s worth your while.

