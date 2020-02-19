OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Clean City Commission may partner with Bring Your Own group

At Thursday’s meeting the Kingman Clean City Commission will discuss partnering with the Bring Your Own group to further educate the public about bringing their own containers while shopping or purchasing take-out. (Miner file photo)

At Thursday’s meeting the Kingman Clean City Commission will discuss partnering with the Bring Your Own group to further educate the public about bringing their own containers while shopping or purchasing take-out. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will consider partnering with the Bring Your Own group at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will open the meeting with a discussion on the revised 2020 event calendar.

They will then discuss and could take action on the nomination process for the Certificate of Appreciation Program.

The certificate program recognizes businesses and residents that have made a difference in the effort to make Kingman cleaner.

Moving onto new business, the commission will discuss partnering with the Bring Your Own group to further educate the public about bringing their own containers while shopping or purchasing take-out.

The group is based in Valle Vista, but does have Kingman members that want to promote the effort in the city.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Clean City Commission to evaluate 2020 event calendar
Meeting of the Clean City Commission
Clean City Commission seeks community involvement
Clean City Commissions talks recycling changes
Clean City Commission to discuss recycling revenue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News