Kingman Clean City Commission may partner with Bring Your Own group

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will consider partnering with the Bring Your Own group at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will open the meeting with a discussion on the revised 2020 event calendar.

They will then discuss and could take action on the nomination process for the Certificate of Appreciation Program.

The certificate program recognizes businesses and residents that have made a difference in the effort to make Kingman cleaner.

Moving onto new business, the commission will discuss partnering with the Bring Your Own group to further educate the public about bringing their own containers while shopping or purchasing take-out.

The group is based in Valle Vista, but does have Kingman members that want to promote the effort in the city.

