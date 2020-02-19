Kingman Fire Department responds to vehicle fire, investigation to be headed by sheriff’s office
KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department responded to an unknown fire on South Sixth Street Tuesday, Feb. 18, with responding units arriving to find a vehicle fire.
Firefighters found a fully involved Jeep Cherokee. Units requested law enforcement as the vehicle fire was unattended. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the investigation.
The information provided by KFD on its Facebook page notes that there may have been a vehicle seen leaving the area.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19 KFD reported on Facebook that it responded to a second vehicle fire in a “remote location in the downtown Kingman area.” MCSO is also investigating this fire.
Anyone with information regarding these fires contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312
Information provided by Kingman Fire Department
