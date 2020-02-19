OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 19
Kingman Fire Department responds to vehicle fire, investigation to be headed by sheriff’s office

Kingman firefighters responded to this fire that destroyed an unattended Jeep Cherokee on South Sixth Street. (KFD photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 3:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department responded to an unknown fire on South Sixth Street Tuesday, Feb. 18, with responding units arriving to find a vehicle fire.

Firefighters found a fully involved Jeep Cherokee. Units requested law enforcement as the vehicle fire was unattended. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded and is handling the investigation.

The information provided by KFD on its Facebook page notes that there may have been a vehicle seen leaving the area.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19 KFD reported on Facebook that it responded to a second vehicle fire in a “remote location in the downtown Kingman area.” MCSO is also investigating this fire.

Anyone with information regarding these fires contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department

