'Kingman Friends of NRA' fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 22
Friends of NRA invites the community to join other champions of the Second Amendment for dinner, drawings, auctions and chances to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, décor and collectibles.
The event will take place at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
To purchase tickets and for more information, click here or contact Stacy Hadley at 928-279-8156 or stacyhadley32@gmail.com.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Annual NRA fundraiser slated for Saturday, Feb. 22.
