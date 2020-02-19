Kingman Mohave Lions Club to learn about bird rescue and sanctuary Feb. 20

KINGMAN - Earl and Kathie Engelhardt of the non-profit Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary of Kingman, Inc. will speak at the Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting of the Kingman Mohave Lions Club.

The couple will discuss the sanctuary and why they operate it, in addition to sharing ideas on the care of pet birds, according to a Lions Club news release.

The meeting is set for noon at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. There is no cost to attend, and no reservations are needed.

For more information contact Danette Myers at 928-753-4505 or lions@kingmanlions.org, or Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510 or mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by Kingman Mohave Lions Club