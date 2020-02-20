Ducey brushes aside concerns about proposed sanctuary city ban

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey is brushing aside concerns that his call for a public vote for a ban on "sanctuary cities” will lead to the same fallout that Arizona faced a decade ago after it approved legislation targeting those not here legally.

In a sometimes testy exchange with reporters Thursday, the governor insisted that the two issues are quite different. And he bristled at questions about whether what promises to be a high-profile, multi-month debate of the issue leading up to the November ballot could lead to the same kind of boycotts that resulted in loss visitors and conventions.

"This is about sanctuary cities,” Ducey said. And he insisted that a constitutional amendment is necessary to prevent the kind of ballot measure last year in Tucson where residents voted on – and defeated – a measure to limit the cooperation of the city with federal immigration agencies.

But the request by Ducey of lawmakers to put the issue on the November ballot already is provoking the same kind of discussions that occurred a decade ago even though the Legislature has yet to formally approve the plan.

"For 10 years there's been peace and tranquility,” immigration rights activist Sal Reza told Capitol Media Services on Thursday. "Then they go to put a ballot measure that's going to divide the state.”

What it will do, he said, is fire up the "Republican right-wing base.”

"The governor wants to be buddy-buddy with Donald Trump on the one hand and throw meat to the base,” Reza said. "And he doesn't think of the consequences.”

And he there could be consequences.

"We don't want to call for a boycott,” Reza said. "But if we have to, we'll do it.”

There are clear parallels between the 2010 law and what Ducey is pushing now.

That 2010 law requires police when possible to ask people their immigration status when they have been stopped for some other reason. It also forbids local communities from blocking their agencies and employees from refusing to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ducey's measure asks voters to take that second point, which already is law, and enshrine it into the Arizona Constitution. He said that's necessary to preclude future votes like the one in Tucson.

"We don't want sanctuary cities in Arizona,” the governor said. "We're not going to import bad ideas from California,” a reference to the fact that some communities there have adopted such policies.

Ducey brushed aside any comparisons with the 2010 law.

"You're living in the past,” he said.

And the governor's not worried.

"I spent the first four years of my governorship promoting the state of Arizona,” he said.

"Our reputation's never been better,” Ducey continued. "Our relationship with Mexico's never been stronger.”

Reza, however, said, the governor would be wrong to think that will help Arizona weather any fallout from the debate on the sanctuary cities ballot measure.

"He thinks that because he has good relations with Mexico and they have a thriving economic exchange with Sonora that it's not going to affect the state in any way, shape or form,” he said. But Reza said that won't shield the state from a ground-up reaction.

"Boycotts are usually initiated by the people themselves,” he said.

"Last time, it wasn't the big wheels that boycotted the state,” Reza said. "It was the people who decided not to come to Tucson any more.”

That, in turn, ballooned into the broader boycott and lost conferences.

It was only later that the Arizona business community realized the fallout – and came to the conclusion it should have taken a more active position in opposition.

"What we did not see when (SB 1070) was moving forward was the significant national and international reaction during a really difficult economic time in this state,” Glenn Hamer, president the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry said a year later.

"There was simply no way to expect that level of reaction,” he continued. "It is now clear to the mainstream business community that there are consequences to going it alone on immigration.”

Hamer did not return messages Thursday seeking comment on the latest measure.

Ducey does not see his push for the constitutional amendment the same way.

"I think what would hurt the state's reputation is sanctuary cities, which people have tried to put on the ballot,” he said.

"The state's reputation is just fine,” Ducey continued. "We got people moving here by the hundreds every day.”

One version of what Ducey wants, sponsored by Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week and is awaiting action by the full Senate. The House Judiciary Committee will take up the version sponsored by Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, on Friday.

Ducey's views are in some ways not a surprise.

During his first bid for governor in 2014 he said he supported the 2010 legislation, using the opportunity to lash out at the Obama administration for its immigration policies.

But he was not alone: The other five Republican contenders said they, too, backed the measure.