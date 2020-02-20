Free health screenings available in Kingman Wednesday, Feb. 26

KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be available when the Centerpoint for Hope-Mobilize AZ free mobile clinic comes to Kingman from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 to 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

The mobile clinic will be located at Gas N Grub, 3770 E. Diagonal Way. The clinic, which resulted from partnerships between Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope, Mobilize AZ, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, travels through Arizona bringing resources to people struggling with opioid and substance abuse.

Available services will include screening and connection to community resources; health testing including for HIV and Hepatitis C; information about and connection to substance use resources; confidential substance use assessments and referrals to services; and free Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.

Centerpoint for Hope, a program of Crisis Response Network, is a non-profit organization dedicated to working in partnership with first responders, local communities, government and health-service providers to support disaster readiness, response and recovery services to communities.

“We are proud to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in support of their Mobilize AZ initiative to help combat the opioid epidemic in our state,” Justin Chase, president and CEO of Crisis Response Network, said in a news release. “The mobile clinics are not a one-and-done visit. They help connect residents with local resources and we follow up with individuals to monitor their progress.”

Information provided by Crisis Response Network