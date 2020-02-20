OFFERS
Kingman City Council raises pay for future members

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter and Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly were the only two members of city council to vote against salary increases for future councilmembers in 2020 and 2022.

City Attorney Carl Cooper explained that the city was looking to stay equitable when compared with other municipalities in terms of council salaries. He said the last time the issue was addressed was in 1998 and 2000.

Ordinance 1898 increased the mayor’s salary from $9,600 to $11,700 with the 2020 elections. Council seats currently held by Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter and councilmembers Jamie Scott Stehly and David Wayt will increase from $6,000 to $8,400. All three of those seats are up for election in 2020, as is the mayoral seat.

The 2022 elections will see seats currently held by councilmembers SueAnn Mello Keener, Deana Nelson and Ken Watkins increase from $6,000 to $8,400. Therefore, sitting councilmembers were not voting for increases to their own salaries.

“I feel that you don’t do this for the money,” the vice mayor said. “I know it’s hard work, but we don’t do it for the money. I think right now our priorities as a city are to find revenue sources for pavement preservation and general funded parks, police and fire, and construction projects. I know it’s a miniscule amount, relatively speaking, but I just don’t think the city is in a position to afford this right now.”

Scott Stehly agreed, saying that now is not the right time for council salary increases.

Mayor Jen Miles said the salary increases, while small, would bring Kingman up to par with other cities in terms of council pay. And if pay is equitable for staff and executives so as to attract and retain the most qualified persons possible, the mayor said the same should be said for council salaries.

“I am inclined to go with this adjustment,” the mayor said. “It is miniscule when compared to many things, but it does reflect that we certainly value the people who are putting their time in …”

