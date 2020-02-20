Kingman seminar to teach churches to use media Feb. 22

Derrick Warfel – producer, director, script consultant, and Bible teacher – will conduct at free seminar in the conference room at the LaQuinta Inn, 3419 Hotel Way, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Warfel, the founder and CEO of Winter Star Productions, will discuss how churches can create and use media “to understand Hollywood in the influences of its world views,” according to a news release.

The seminar is open to the public and suitable for all ages.

For more information call 928-727-2662 or 818-554-5811.