Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 20
Kingman TOPS hands out weight-loss honors

Kingman Take Off Pounds Sensibly honored members for their weight-loss achievements at an awards ceremony last month. (Adobe image)

Kingman Take Off Pounds Sensibly honored members for their weight-loss achievements at an awards ceremony last month. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5 a.m.

Kingman Take Off Pounds Sensibly handed out awards to high achievers at their January, 2020 awards banquet.

Sharon French took first place in the TOPS walking category, logging 62 miles. Ruth Cisney was second with 17 miles.

Terri Vanstane exercised for 71.5 hours to take TOPS top honors, followed by Susan Bethel with 25 hours.

Cari Clark walked 32 miles to take first place in the KOPS Walking category. In the KOPS Exercise category, Ginny Patterson took top honors with 17.5 hours, followed by Susan Crews with 13.5 hours.

Other winners include Division 1, first place, Mike Kitchen; Division 3, first place, Nancy Gifford; Division 3, second place, Mary Dembowski; and Division 4, first place, Melissa Kitchen.

The following awards were presented:

-TOPS Ballerina: Melissa Kitchen

-TOPS Prince: Mike Kitchen

-KOPS Ballerina: Nancy Hilton.

-KOPS Prince: Danny Velderrain

-Thirteen KOPS Pins: Eleanor Velderrain and Danny Velderrain.

-Ten non-consecutive losses: Terri Vanstane

-Twenty-five pound loss: Terri Vanstane.

-13 weeks write it down: Edie Steinke and Susan Bethel

-Vacation return with a loss: Susan Crews and Vera Gates

-New Members: Mike Kitchen and Melissa Kitchen.

-Perfect Attendance 5 years with no red marks in weight book: Cari Clark.

TOPS can help with tools, information, support and accountability for successful weight loss. The local chapter meets Fridays in the social hall at St. John's United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave.

Weigh-in is from 8-9 a.m., and the meeting is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and new members are welcome.

For more information call Cari at 928-897-8199 or visit www.tops.org.

