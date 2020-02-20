OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting

Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler (MCSO photo)

Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler, 25, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department Saturday, Feb. 15. She was wanted in connection to several felony shoplifting investigations.

According to KPD, Summerlin-Tyler was wanted in connection to several felony shoplifting investigations that have occurred over the past month.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers located her in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road, which was reportedly the same location at which the previous alleged shoplifing incidents occurred.

According to a police report, Summerlin-Tyler was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine paraphernalia.

She was arrested on suspicion of three counts of organized retail theft, shoplifting and misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summerlin-Tyler reportedly admitted involvement in the offenses, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman pair arrested for shoplifting scheme
Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
KPD arrests man after fleeing from officers
Mohave 911 | Dec. 29, 2019
Friday, May 29, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News