Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting
KINGMAN – Shelby Janelle Summerlin-Tyler, 25, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department Saturday, Feb. 15. She was wanted in connection to several felony shoplifting investigations.
According to KPD, Summerlin-Tyler was wanted in connection to several felony shoplifting investigations that have occurred over the past month.
At about 9:45 p.m., officers located her in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road, which was reportedly the same location at which the previous alleged shoplifing incidents occurred.
According to a police report, Summerlin-Tyler was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine paraphernalia.
She was arrested on suspicion of three counts of organized retail theft, shoplifting and misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summerlin-Tyler reportedly admitted involvement in the offenses, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
