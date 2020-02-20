Kingman's Good Shepherd Lutheran to host lunch March 15
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:33 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host a Corned Beef and Cabbage Lunch at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 following the worship service at 3958 Bank St., Kingman. The public is invited, and corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, a beverage and dessert will be served. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Information provided by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
