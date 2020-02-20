OFFERS
Kingman vets council lands funding for staff

Pat Farrell, president of Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, speaks at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The estimated 2020 Community Development Block Grant allocation for Mohave County in the amount of $756,680 was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The CDBG Program’s goal is the development of viable communities by providing housing and a suitable living environment for low- and moderate-income persons.

The most pressing 2020 needs were identified at a public hearing on Jan. 8. Mohave County General Administration will receive approximately $136,202 of the grant for the general fund.

Staff also recommended three other projects to be funded: Bullhead City Fire District (approximately $124,000); Mohave County Community Services Department’s Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program (approximately $351,000); and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (approximately $145,000).

JAVC will use the money to pay for salaries and benefits for a case manager and an outreach coordinator to assist homeless and low-income veterans and their families. JAVC President Pat Farrell was there to support the cause.

“I hear things that this is just for veterans and doesn’t help the bigger community,” he said. “And I would like to address the fact that it actually helps the regular community.”

The money will help make other financial assistance available to the civilian community, he said.

“In the last two weeks we had two attempts of female veteran suicides,” Farrell said. “One of them was successful.”

Studies show, he added, that three out of each five suicides could be avoided if the person was exposed to or referred to appropriate resources.

The Bullhead City Fire District is requesting money for a service vehicle to serve approximately 5,000 residents.

The housing program will use its grant to assist approximately six low-income families in the county.

The supervisors unanimously approved the allocations.

