Miner Editorial | Angius lends name to ‘Hildy’s House’ for all the right reasons

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:12 p.m.

Many if not most public officials angle to get their name on something nice. A building, maybe, or a highway or bridge? It’s kind of like living forever, or at least a little longer.

In most cases, these mayors and senators and supervisors want their political title attached and political prowess noted.

Not so for Hildy Angius, Mohave County Supervisor for District 2.

There will be no mention of Angius’ political position on the residential drug and alcohol treatment center known as “Hildy’s House,” according to a Mohave Valley Daily News article distributed by the Associated Press.

Angius was instrumental in the construction of the 16-bed facility slated to open in Bullhead City this spring. Her effort wasn’t political; it was personal. She, too, has battled demons, a battle she won with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous and a residential treatment center in California, because there wasn’t one here.

When she was approached about lending her name to the new facility, Angius said she balked, but eventually relented under the condition that she not be identified as an elected official who raised money for the treatment center.

“I want them to be told that Hildy was an alcoholic/addict who reached out for help in November of 2006 only to discover there were no residential treatment facilities in Bullhead City or Mohave County,” Angius told the newspaper. “I want the women who walk through that front door to know that there is hope, that they can recover, and that they, too, can have a life far beyond anything that they had ever dreamed for themselves.”

Well said.

