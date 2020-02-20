OFFERS
Mohave County supervisors dig mining

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson is a proponent of uranium mining in Mohave County. The supervisors have approved changes to the Mohave County General Plan to include policies that support mining.

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Development Services Department will designate mineral rich areas of Mohave County to assist with mining claims and mining development, including for the Arizona Strip. It will also amend the Mohave County General Plan so that it contains policies that support mining.

The supervisors approved of the idea unanimously, with Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 making an additional comment explaining her vote. “I’m a member of Mohave County Downwinders [people who were exposed to fallout from nuclear weapons tests]” she said. “As a cancer survivor, I would not have voted for this if I thought there’s any risk of contamination that would cause others to suffer.”

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 thanked Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 1 for his work on resuming uranium mining in the county.

“Supervisor Johnson and I spoke about amending the County General Plan to make sure everybody is aware of the importance of mining in Mohave County,” Watson said. “We believe that we can further expand those opportunities, especially in the north, where huge, very rich deposits are located.”

Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly proposed budget, if passed, would throw a $1.5 billion lifeline to the domestic uranium industry.

The money will be spent to create a new national stockpile of U.S.-mined uranium over the next 10 years. The Energy Department said the plan would boost work for at least a couple of the U.S. West’s nearly dormant uranium operations but didn’t specify which mines would benefit from the proposal

“That’s $150 million a year,” Johnson said. “We will see how it goes after the election,” he added, referring to the fact that the new budget will have to be approved by the U.S. House and Senate. Last year, the House approved a prohibition on new uranium mines on about 1 million acres of public lands around the Grand Canyon, an attempt to make a temporary 2012 ban permanent. The bill was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), and could be voted on this year.

According to the official budget draft, on July 12, 2019, the President determined that “...the United States uranium industry faces significant challenges in producing uranium domestically and that this is an issue of national security.”

The budget establishes a “uranium reserve” for the U.S. to assure the availability of uranium in the event of a market disruption.

