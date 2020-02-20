Obituary | Alexander Ares Lee

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Alexander Ares Lee, Jan. 30, 2020 during an accident while riding his quad. He was born April 8, 2010 to Michael Lee and Amber Huddleston in Hemet, California until the family moved to Golden Valley in 2018.

Alexander was a fourth-grade student at Black Mountain Elementary School. He was on the Kingman Falcon’s wrestling team and had hopes in becoming a police officer or enlisting in the United States Military. Alexander was very creative, always building things and had a love for animals, especially horses, chickens, cats and dogs. He even had a job helping a neighbor care for their dogs to earn extra money, which he was very proud of. He was a very caring, loving child, especially when it came to his little sister, Ciara, from day one he was a wonderful big brother.

Alexander’s memory will forever be cherished by his loving parents, little sister; Ciara Lee, Grandparents; Leslie Bishop, Joseph Lee and Maria Camacho, great-grandparents; Joseph and Darlene Moses, close family friends; Butch Inman, Noreen Winder, Karen and Beau, uncle; Charles Lee, and cousin; Joseph Lee. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather; Eldon Huddleston, whom he had a very close relationship with.

Alexander’s kind heart and silly personality brought so much joy to the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know him. He will forever be remembered as a strong willed, intelligent and loving child and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of life will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Golden Valley Cowboy Church located at 4327 Chino Drive., Golden Valley, Arizona at 1p.m. There will also be a candle light service that evening at the Coast N Gas Station located at 7090 US Hwy 68 in Golden Valley, Arizona at 6:30 p.m.

Alexander’s family would like to send a special thank you to MII KIDD, the Search and Rescue team, Golden Valley and Kingman Fire Departments and the Kingman Police Department and the community of both Kingman and Golden Valley for all their hard work and support in assisting their family during this hard time.