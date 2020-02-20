OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Dorothy F. Hendrix

Dorothy F. Hendrix

Dorothy F. Hendrix

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:51 p.m.

Dorothy F. Hendrix passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at home in Kingman, Arizona.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 19, 1931 in Warren, Arkansas to Robert and Vaubenier Effenberger. She graduated from Westville (Oklahoma) High School and received her bachelors and masters degrees from Northeastern Oklahoma University. In 1955, she married Richard Earl Hendrix and moved to Kingman, Arizona. In 1957, they moved back to the Midwest to be closer to family, returning to Kingman in 1967.

Dorothy taught a total of 34 years, 20 of those in the Kingman High School business department working as a teacher/coordinator of the secretarial coop program where she interacted with people of the community. She was also instrumental in putting on two of the largest career fairs ever held in Kingman – Pathways 79 & 80. Dorothy retired from the school system with her husband Richard in 1987.

She leaves behind their sons Dr. Richard Edward, (Stephanie), grandson Richard Zachary and great-grandsons, Richard Cole and Noah Zachary; and their son, Michael Paul, (Cherie) and grandson, Dr. Michael Joshua (Dr. Rachel D.)

She said that her greatest joys in life were having seen their sons graduate from college; Richard Edward, a medical doctor and Michael Paul, a professional engineer. Also being the grandmother of Michael Joshua, MD and Richard Zachary and great grandmother of Richard Cole and Noah Zachary.

Dorothy wanted it to be known that she lived a full and happy life. As per her request, there will be no service.

In place of flowers, please donate to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Richard Earl (Dick) Hendrix
Obituary: Dorothy Louise Strickland
Obituary | Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Najaka
Obituary | Edna Mae Wagstaff (Burrage Bussell)
Education: Michael Joshua Hendrix

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News