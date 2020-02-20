Permanent Base Adjustment: What is it, and why is it important for Kingman?

Whether Kingman’s anticipated 2022 budget will need to be cut by $50 million, about one-fourth of the adopted 2019 budget, may depend on how the electorate votes on what could be a ballot measure in 2020’s General or Primary election: the Permanent Base Adjustment.

Kingman voters could see a new measure appear on their ballots for either the Primary or General Election. The Permanent Base Adjustment being considered by city council would replace the Home Rule Option used by the city for decades, and if approved by voters would allow the city to adjust the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues for municipalities.

In speaking to city council at its Tuesday, Feb. 18 meeting, Finance Director Tina Moline explained that 79 of 91 Arizona cities and towns operate under some sort of alternative, be it the Home Rule Option or the Permanent Base Adjustment. Those options provide cities some wiggle room in regards to the state-imposed limitation, which uses figures from the 1980 budget cycle.

Since 1988, Kingman voters have approved the Home Rule Option every four years. Home Rule excludes certain expenditures from being included within the imposed limit. However, that option will expire come 2023.

Staff is now recommending that council move forward with the Permanent Base Adjustment option. The Permanent Base allows cities to adjust that budget number from 1980, thus raising the spending limitation imposed by the state.

“The difference is that one allows you to spend everything that you budget, but you have to take it to the voters,” Moline said, first speaking to Home Rule. “The other one says you know what, you still have to fall under the state imposed limitation, but you can adjust that 1980 budget number. But you only have to take it to the voters the first time that you’re asking them to do it.”

However, any changes to the adjustment would require the measure to return to voters. One reason staff is promoting the adjustment is actually because of recent votes on the Home Rule Option. The Home Rule Option received the highest level of approval in 2000, but that approval has since continuously declined. In 2018, Moline said it received approval at under 55%.

“And that’s concerning because being able to spend what we collect is very important, and we need to be sure that whatever we take to the voters gets approved,” she added.

Based on the city’s current population growth rate, about 3.13% each year, lack of voter approval for the Permanent Base Adjustment could land the city in hot water. For Fiscal Year 2021-2022, without an adjustment, the city’s total expenditures under the state-imposed limit would come to around $52.5 million. But expenditures subject to the limitation could be as high as $103.7 million.

“Based on the current 1980 budget number, we would be deficient about $50 million based on where we think we will be in the next year and a half, and about $40 million by the year 2030,” Moline said.

Moline presented council with two base adjustment options. The first would see the 1980 base limit of around $4.4 million raised to $9 million. The second would entail raising the base amount by a flat $5 million to around $9.4 million. The 1980 base is adjusted by the Economic Estimates Commission each year for population and inflation.

Moline said that either of the options would work for Kingman. For example, the first would bring expenditures under the state-imposed limit to around $106.8 million, which is approximately $3 million more than FY 2022 expenditures subject to the limitation.

Staff also looked at whether the adjustments to $9 million and $9.4 million would work if Kingman experiences more growth than expended in the next decade. At a growth rate of 5% and even 9%, Moline said both adjustments would work.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly asked what would happen if voters don’t approve the adjustment in 2020. Moline confirmed the councilwoman’s statement that lack of approval in 2020 would result in Kingman keeping its Home Rule Option. However, the Permanent Base Adjustment would then need approval in 2022.

She then asked what the city’s course of action would be if the measure was not approved at either election.

“We would certainly have to cut expenses, there’s no question about that,” Moline said, noting that lack of approval would result in cutting about $50 million from the budget.

“I want everybody to understand that $50 million is not a functioning city anymore. It is not proper police, it is not fire. We’re in a lot of trouble” in the event such a cut has to be made, the councilwoman said.

The Permanent Base Adjustment must be referred to the voters by a two-thirds majority of city council. It can then appear on the Primary Election or General Election ballot. Staff recommends the Primary Election so as to not compete with the presidential election.

City council unanimously approved a motion that will see Kingman move forward with the adjustment alternative. The next step in the process will entail staff bringing a resolution to city council for consideration and approval.