Prep Basketball: Juelfs selected as 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team’s season may have ended in the 4A Conference Play-In Tournament, but it can take some solace in the fact Kade Juelfs was recognized by the region in two of the four top categories.

The Vols senior was not only named the 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year, but he was also selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. Juelfs led the region with averages of 19.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game. His 69 made 3-pointers also ranked first in the region and was good enough for third in the 4A Conference.

Juelfs’ steals per contest ranked fifth in the conference, while he was sixth in assists and ninth in scoring average.

Juelfs was the Vols’ lone all-region first-team honoree, while Marcell Thompson was tabbed to the all-region second team and Tony Luna earned honorable mention.

3A West Region

Jacob Martel was one of the bright spots for the Kingman High School boys basketball team during the 2019-20 season and the 3A West Region noticed as it named Martel the Defensive Player of the Year.

Martel finished second in the state with 14.2 rebounds per game, which was good for first in the region. He led the region with 38 blocks and 14.2 rebounds per contest and he also ranked fifth in the region with 14.2 points per contest and finished with 15 double-doubles.

Those 15 double-doubles ranked 13th in the state.

Kingman’s Rider Havatone and Kingman Academy’s Connor Alleman earned all-region first-team honors, while Academy’s Logan Stephenson was named to the all-region second team.

The Bulldogs trio of Christian Cleaver, Eddie Howery and Garrett Stryker joined Tigers Wyatt Hall, Ryan Hurley and Trevin Zach as honorable mention selections.

Girls basketball

4A Grand Canyon Region

Hayle Davis concluded her Lee Williams High School girls basketball career with a top honor as the senior was named to the all-region second team.

Davis averaged a team-high 7.6 points per game, which ranked 11th in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. She also added 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Lee Williams senior Liberty Cronk garnered honorable mention accolades.

3A West Region

The Kingman High School girls basketball team had a pair of athletes receive postseason recognition as Star Talayumpteua and Shauntel Crozier were selected to the 3A West All-Region first team. Fellow Lady Bulldog Amber Lopez and Kingman Academy’s Faith Edwards earned all-region second team honors.

Kingman’s Emilee Araya and the Lady Tigers duo of Cynda Campbell and Lynsey Day were named honorable mention.