Rants and Raves | Feb. 21, 2020

Could some Kingman streets revert to gravel? – But we have an arch and lizard! We paid for a headhunter to do the job of the HR director, a survey to find out Kingmanites still don’t want a property tax and more Route 66 signs. The important stuff.

Paved roads in Kingman, Street Superintendent Jack Plaunty – Tax bill came in. BAM. A full 10% increase? Maximum! Well, I live in the City of Kingman on a dirt road. Never paved. Jack Plaunty wants to fix paved roads, Yet I live on dirt with dust that kills?

Cobb submits bills – Seems she is always submitting some sort of bill about our water supply. When will she finally get something done? She manages to get re-elected without accomplishing anything to benefit her district.

Cobb submits bills seeking groundwater protection for Kingman – If they quit wasting water by using it to help grade the roads you might save millions of gallons of water. The county’s use of water to grade Antares Road and Greg’s Hideout Road is ridiculus!

McSally launches 2020 campaign – McSally sides with insurance companies by cheating her constituents out of coverage for pre-existing conditions. She made no effort to lower drug prices. If she pursued mental health coverage for all citizens, gun violence would decline.

I’m a little confused with the water issues. They’re saying conserve. Yet new home construction is up. The new freeway exit has to bring even more new homes and new businesses. So what are we suppose to believe.

Trial team quits Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence – I love this country but we are in deep trouble. The “conservatives” are willing to do anything to keep their brand on top. They have no regard for anybody but themselves.

Arizona lawmakers ponder per diem increase: Republicans campaign on making cuts to Social Security. Seniors are being frightened about cutbacks. Don’t cry about not having more spending money. Consider it a chained Consumer Price Index, like you tell seniors to do.

Bernie Sanders is the Mitch Miller of politics. Remember old Mitch? Follow the bouncing ball? With Bernie it’s follow the bouncing hand. It’s amusing and irritating at the same time.

We are all Americans with different views on how to make America great. This country is in a scary place! Fear-based propaganda and lack of critical thought by citizens of both political persuasions is destroying this great nation. Sad.

Threatening Kingman never works well: The mob-like tactics employed by city leaders to put gravel on roads if they don’t get more of our money is atrocious. I say gravel all roads, terminate all Street Department employees ... and lower taxes.

I must agree that whomever put together the Walmart remodel has failed miserably. Not only do we now spend 20 minutes just looking for an item, if you are lucky enough to find the right place there are none stocked.

Blinded by the Light – Perhaps ADOT could post a morning warning on the message board southbound before Coyote Pass during those times of the year when the sun is blinding instead of ridiculous messages.