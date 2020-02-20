Spend Saturday night at the races, Feb. 22
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 11:56 a.m.
Spend Saturday night at the fastest 1/3 mile in the west at Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 Laguna Rd. in Mohave Valley on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Pit gate opens at 3 p.m., gate opens at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 6 p.m.
The line-up includes IMCA Modifide’s, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Mini-Sports and Mini-Stocks
General admission is $12, Seniors (60 and over) $10, children ages 6 to 12 $6, and children 5 and under are free.
For more information, visit mohavevalleyraceway.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
