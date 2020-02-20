Spend Saturday night at the races, Feb. 22

Spend Saturday night at the fastest 1/3 mile in the west at Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 Laguna Rd. in Mohave Valley on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Pit gate opens at 3 p.m., gate opens at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 6 p.m.

The line-up includes IMCA Modifide’s, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Mini-Sports and Mini-Stocks

General admission is $12, Seniors (60 and over) $10, children ages 6 to 12 $6, and children 5 and under are free.

For more information, visit mohavevalleyraceway.com.

