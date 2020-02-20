OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

The Wallens are coming to Kingman Mar. 5

Kentucky roots-music duo to appear at Black Bridge Brewery in Kingman March 5. (Courtesy)

Kentucky roots-music duo to appear at Black Bridge Brewery in Kingman March 5. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5 a.m.

The Wallens will appear at the Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

The duo hails from Kentucky, and their close-knit harmony vocals and foot-stomping roots music has been featured on stages in Australia, Europe and across the U.S.

Molly Wallen is a classically trained vocalist with experience in both bluegrass and opera. Guitarist/vocalist Brian Keith Wallen has won second place in the International Blues Challenge.

According to a news release, their musical influences range from “acoustic favorites like John Prine and Chris Stapleton, to the guitar-driven blues of John Mayer and Bonnie Raitt.”

The concert is free and for all ages.

Information provided by The Wallens

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Paint Night’ to help LWHS wrestling
Event Calendar | December 14, 2018
Republican ‘Victory Tour’ coming to Black Bridge Brewery
Event Calendar | Dec. 11-15
Burns Night turning into a Kingman tradition

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News