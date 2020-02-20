The Wallens are coming to Kingman Mar. 5
The Wallens will appear at the Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
The duo hails from Kentucky, and their close-knit harmony vocals and foot-stomping roots music has been featured on stages in Australia, Europe and across the U.S.
Molly Wallen is a classically trained vocalist with experience in both bluegrass and opera. Guitarist/vocalist Brian Keith Wallen has won second place in the International Blues Challenge.
According to a news release, their musical influences range from “acoustic favorites like John Prine and Chris Stapleton, to the guitar-driven blues of John Mayer and Bonnie Raitt.”
The concert is free and for all ages.
Information provided by The Wallens
