'Celebrity Bartender Night' benefits Kingman Pet Foundation, Thursday, Feb. 27

Come out for 'Celebrity Bartender Night' at The Sundowner Saloon, 4400 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Staff from Kingman Animal Hospital will be raising money for the Kingman Pet Foundation working as bartenders for two hours. Ruby Duey, Cassie McEuen, Lukas Ortiz and Djlasounds will MC the event. Raffle giveaways from Papa Murphys Take N Bake Pizza, Tan On and more.

A percentage of proceeds will be donated by The Sundowner Saloon and all tips made by KAH staff will be donated back to Kingman Pet Foundation to help support the stray animals of Kingman and helps to continue the free vaccine clinics for our community.

For more information, call The Sundowner at 928-529-5499.

