OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 21
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

'Celebrity Bartender Night' benefits Kingman Pet Foundation, Thursday, Feb. 27

Come out for 'Celebrity Bartender Fundraising Night' at The Sundowner Saloon, 4400 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Stock image)

Come out for 'Celebrity Bartender Fundraising Night' at The Sundowner Saloon, 4400 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 12:05 p.m.

Come out for 'Celebrity Bartender Night' at The Sundowner Saloon, 4400 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Staff from Kingman Animal Hospital will be raising money for the Kingman Pet Foundation working as bartenders for two hours. Ruby Duey, Cassie McEuen, Lukas Ortiz and Djlasounds will MC the event. Raffle giveaways from Papa Murphys Take N Bake Pizza, Tan On and more.

A percentage of proceeds will be donated by The Sundowner Saloon and all tips made by KAH staff will be donated back to Kingman Pet Foundation to help support the stray animals of Kingman and helps to continue the free vaccine clinics for our community.

For more information, call The Sundowner at 928-529-5499.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

The Sundowner Saloon

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Events Calendar | January 7, 2018
Column: Long vacant Monkey Butt tavern rebuilt into stylish Sundowner Bar & Grill
Event Calendar | December 28, 2018
Kingman Events: Friday, May 13, 2011
Military banner group information gets corrected

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News