Free 'Veteran's Benefits Breakfast,' Thursday, Feb. 27
Join fellow veterans and spouses for a light continental breakfast and informative presentation at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd. in Kingman from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
David Kent of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services and Pat Farrell of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and Vietnam Veterans of America, Mohave County will discuss how VA benefits can help reduce the cost of assisted living and long-term care, how to qualify for assistance and more.
Attendance is free. Please RSVP to 928-681-1050 by February 23.
