Kingman man hurt after car collides with semi Feb. 17

The driver of the sedan, a 40-year-old Kingman man, sustained life-threatening injuries in this collision with a semi-truck at Castle Rock Road and Gordon Drive on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Police said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt, and was catapulted into the windshield of the car. (Kingman Police Department photo)

Originally Published: February 21, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The driver of a sedan sustained serious injuries to his head, face and upper body following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Castle Rock Road and Gordon Drive on Monday, Feb. 17.

A Kingman Police Department investigation determined that a gray Chevrolet sedan driven by a 40-year-old Kingman man was eastbound on Gordon Drive when it passed two vehicles that were stopped at the intersection with Castle Rock Road.

The sedan didn’t stop and crossed the intersection, at which time it crashed head-on into a semi-truck stopped at the intersection on Gordon Drive.

The crash caused the driver of the sedan to hit the windshield of his vehicle.

He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with serious, life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending completion of the investigation.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

