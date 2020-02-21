OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 21
Weather  35.0° weather icon
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman's Canyon Community Church hosts John Nielsen for free concert March 13

Musician John Nielsen will perform a free piano concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 21, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Canyon Community Church will hold a free piano concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the church, 3270 N. Harvard St., and invites the community for a night of free family fun. The event will see award-winning musician John Nielsen return to the stage for a free piano concert. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.

Nielsen will sell CDs after the concert.

Information provided by Canyon Community Church

