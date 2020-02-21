Kingman's Canyon Community Church hosts John Nielsen for free concert March 13
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 5 a.m.
KINGMAN – Canyon Community Church will hold a free piano concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the church, 3270 N. Harvard St., and invites the community for a night of free family fun. The event will see award-winning musician John Nielsen return to the stage for a free piano concert. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.
Nielsen will sell CDs after the concert.
Information provided by Canyon Community Church
Most Read
- US 93 closed north of Wickenburg
- Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry
- Focus on Kingman: German photographer gets her kicks and pics on Route 66
- Obituary
- Valentine’s Déjà vu: Frank and Viola Jones of Kingman divorced, then married again
- Could some Kingman streets revert to gravel?
- Obituary
- Kingman City Council to hear update on interchange
- Kingman truck-building collision blamed on suspected medical episode
- Blinded by the light: Deadly glare twice a year impacts motorists on Kingman’s Coyote Pass
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: